Meet the 2023 crop of Ohio Ag Net Student FFA Reporters

Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal is proud to introduce the 2023 crop of Student FFA Reporters, helping to cover the 95th Ohio FFA State Convention – Cortney Copeland, Allison Kinney, Wyatt Morrow, and Aubree Topp.

Learn more about each of our newest team members in the short bios below.

Cortney Copeland

Cortney is the daughter of Mike and Becky Copeland and is currently a sophomore at Jackson Center High School. Cortney is currently serving as the Jackson Center-UVCC FFA chapter Vice President. Outside of FFA Cortney is also serving as the Jackson Center-UVCC FCCLA chapter Secretary as well as an active member of show choir, concert choir, academia, student council, and the student ambassador program. She is also active in the Progressive Livestock 4-H club, the Grace Lutheran Church adult choir, and her church youth group. Cortney is also a member of the National Columbia Sheep Junior Board of Directors serving as the 2022 – 2023 National Columbia Sheep Ambassador. She is wishing everyone an amazing state convention!

Allison Kinney

Allison Kinney is returning for her second year as a Student FFA Reporter. Allison is currently a Senior at Indian Lake High School. After she graduates, she will be attending the Ohio State University studying Agricultural Communications. She belongs to the Indian Lake FFA Chapter where she is serving as the president. She competes and has competed in Novice Parliamentary Procedure, Advanced Parliamentary Procedure, Poultry Judging, Nature Interpretation, Farm Business Management and Grain Merchandising Career Development Events. She has both entrepreneurship and placement Supervised Agricultural Experiences and this year at State Convention, will be recognized and awarded for placing first in the Grain Merchandising CDE.

On her family’s farm, they raise corn, soybeans, and wheat on three thousand acres of land. The farm has been around for four generations, with herself being the fifth. She raises both market and exhibition poultry and Holstein steers to compete at various shows year round. She says her entire life has been encompassed with agriculture, which has allowed her to develop a true love and passion for the industry.

“I am so excited for this opportunity to be an Ohio AgNet/Ohio Country Journal Student Reporter at this year’s State Convention for the second year in a row,” said Allison. “This opportunity gives me the chance to not only spread my enthusiasm and love for the agriculture industry, but get a jump start into my future career.”

Wyatt Morrow

Wyatt Morrow is currently a senior at Fairfield Local High School and Secretary for the Fairfield FFA Chapter. Throughout his FFA experience, his favorite events have included: his first ever convention, getting interviewed by National FFA for his social media platform where he interviews important individuals in agriculture, participating in multiple CDE’s and facilitating different experiences for the members of my chapter.

“I can’t wait to see everyone at convention!” says Wyatt.

Aubree Topp

Aubree Topp is a junior at Botkins Local School and a member of the Botkins FFA. She has served as an officer for the past two years and will be serving as President of the Botkins FFA her senior year. Outside of FFA, she is also a member of the varsity soccer team, varsity swim team, Ohio Junior Holstein Association, and 4-H. In FFA she participates in Public Speaking, Job Interview, Parliamentary Procedure, Ag Sales, Grain Merchandising, Nursery Landscape, Ag BioTech, and Dairy Judging. Her SAE includes raising and taking care of dairy cows on her farm, Topp View. She also shows dairy cows at the local, state, and national level. With this SAE, she will be receiving her State FFA Degree this year at the Ohio FFA State Convention.

“Agriculture has been a huge part of her life from growing up to now, FFA has given me so many great opportunities and experiences,” said Aubree. “Through FFA I have learned how to be a better person and also skills I will use my whole life. I am so honored and excited to hold this position with Ohio Ag Net. I can’t wait to see everyone at the Ohio FFA State Convention!”