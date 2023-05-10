OAC scholarship recipients announced

Share Facebook

Each year, the Ohio Agricultural Council offers up to three $1,500 scholarships annually to Ohio high school seniors who plan to pursue a degree in agriculture and up to three $1,500 scholarships to undergraduate college students from Ohio who are currently pursuing a degree in agriculture.

The OAC is pleased to announce the 2023-24 recipients of the Scholarship Program.

Haven Hileman is a junior at The Ohio State University. She is the daughter of Ed and Robin Hileman. Through involvement with organizations like 4-H, FFA, and Farm Bureau, Haven has discovered a love for advocating and educating others about the agriculture industry. Haven is majoring in Animal Sciences at OSU and, upon graduation, plans to become an agricultural education teacher and raise livestock on her family farm.

Lauren Mellott grew up on a small grain farm in Butler, Ohio, where she learned the importance of the agricultural industry and found her passion for providing education about and advocating for the industry that provides the world with food, fuel, and fiber. This led her to pursue a degree in agriscience education with minors in agribusiness and production agriculture. Upon graduation, Lauren plans to become an agricultural educator.

Laura Wuebker is a sophomore at Oklahoma State University where she is pursuing a dual major in agricultural communications and agribusiness. She grew up on her family’s diversified livestock and grain operation in Versailles, Ohio. Through being involved in FFA, 4-H, and working as a farm broadcaster for WTGR Radio Station and the Ohio Ag Net, Laura developed a passion and love for the agriculture industry. Upon graduation, Laura plans to obtain a job in the agriculture communications or public policy sector to help share and advocate for the story of agriculture.

Joseph Bruns is a recent graduate of Anna High School and will be an incoming freshman at The Ohio State University ATI where he plans to major in animal science and agribusiness and economics. The son of Ron & Margie Bruns, Joseph grew up on their family farm and developed a love for raising swine and beef cattle. During high school he worked for a local butcher shop which ignited a passion for the meat processing industry. His plan after college is to work in the animal and meat processing industry and eventually own his own abattoir or butcher shop.

Adeline Kendle is a recent graduate of New Philadelphia High School and an incoming freshman majoring in animal science/pre-vet at the University of Findlay. Adeline developed her passion for agriculture through her many years of raising and showing animals and her involvement in the Tuscarawas County 4-H program. Upon graduation Adeline plans to attend veterinary school, focusing on large animals and specializing in animal chiropractic care.

Adrianna Meyer is a recent graduate of Liberty Center High School and will be attending The Ohio State University ATI to study community leadership with a specialization in extension education and agribusiness. Her passion for educating others about the agricultural industry stemmed from her extensive involvement in Ohio 4-H, including raising goats and sheep for her county fair projects. Her experiences in 4-H have led her to pursue a career in extension education upon graduation from college.

Scholarships are selected based on academic record, leadership qualities, community involvement and responses to application essay questions. Scholarship recipients are also provided a one-year complimentary student membership in OAC.

Scholarship applications for the 2024-25 school year will be available at www.OhioAgCouncil.org in fall 2024. Completed applications must be returned to the Ohio Agricultural Council by Feb. 15, 2024.