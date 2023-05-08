Ohio Ag Net job opportunity

Share Facebook

We are looking for an accounting coordinator that will provide general business support, payroll and accounting functions and activities for Ag Net Communications. This is an exciting opportunity to work in a hybrid schedule that allows flexibility to work from home and collaborate in the office as well. Ohio Farm Bureau offers a generous benefit package that includes vacation, sick and personal time; nine observed holidays and extra time off during the Christmas and New Year Holiday; incentive bonuses and extra vacation days, a 401k retirement plan with company match; three health plans to choose from, a company provided contribution to a health savings account, dental, vision, life insurance, voluntary insurance, short-term disability, long-term disability; employee incentive plan, tuition reimbursement and bonus for employee referrals. Deadline to apply: May 26, 2023

We are looking for a candidate that is a self-started, problem-solver and wants to contribute to the team and the success of the organization. We are looking for someone with excellent organizational skills, verbal and written communications and time management skills with the proven ability to meet deadlines. Must be able to maintain confidentiality, be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite and be able to work independently and as part of a team.

Essential duties include:

• Coordinate contracts, billing, placement and commission payments for advertising sold for Ag Net Communications, LLC.

• Coordinate contracts, billing, placement and commission payments for advertising sold in Our Ohio magazine, website, e-newsletters and podcast.

• Conducts routine data entry management for accounting recording including accounts payable, billing and accounts receivable.

• Reviews billing statements, invoices and similar documents for accuracy.

• Distributes accounting reports as directed.

• Enters, maintains and or processes information in the payroll system.

• Ensures proper processing of payroll deductions for benefits, taxes and retirement.

• Reconciles payroll to the general ledger and monthly bank statements.

• Maintain office files; implements an efficient system to access files and records.

For more visit: https://ofbf.org/careers/