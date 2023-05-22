Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 302 | AgriBusiness for the Future

Share Facebook

In this week’s episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosted by Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, a diverse group of business owners are meeting the need of sustainable demand. Chris Henney of the Ohio AgriBusiness Association discusses how they meeting the needs of their members through legislative action, creating an atmosphere for business growth, and promoting agribusiness role in the community. Listen in to hear how agriculture technology and sustainability is changing Ohio’s economy.

Dale visits the classroom talking with Leah LaCrosse, 8th grade science teacher from Huron City Schools. Chickenology is the newest GrowNextGen resource she is using in her classroom to teach biology in agriculture. Leah explains the success in connecting science educators with farmers and industry.

Matt hears from Devin Dye, the “Land Guy”, from Dye Real Estate and Land Company for a market update. With record high prices on farm acreage in Northwest Ohio, Devin has advise for farmers and land investors as we approach summer auctions. Lastly, Nathan Schroeder of Putnam County speaks with Matt about his hog operation. After 10 years of managing finishing and nursery contract barns, he speaks about the transition of focusing on livestock production and the journey over the years. All this and more on this week’s podcast!

0:00 – Intro and opening discussion

5:08 – Leah LaCrosse on GrowNextGen Chickenology

14:13 – Devin Dye on Real Estate in NWO

21:57 – Hog Farming with Nathan Schroeder

29:37 – Discussion with Chris Henney With Ohio AgriBusiness Association