Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 1, 2023

Another week’s worth of dry weather in the forecast at least, as all pop up showers are staying well west of us the rest of this week. Temps will be quite warm through the end of the week, pushing near or a bit above 90 today and tomorrow, staying in the upper 80s then over the weekend.

Next week starts with full sun on Monday. A mostly dry frontal passage next Tuesday may allow for temps to pull back slightly. We say mostly dry because there is little available moisture to get wrung out by the dropping temps. We wont rule out a few showers in SW and far southern parts of Ohio out of that front late Tuesday.

Temps will be closer to normal behind the front for next Wednesday and Thursday. However, we are not concerned about cool temps at all. Late in the week for Friday and Saturday we are seeing an increased chance of scattered showers. These are still not well organized, but will bring at least a threat of precipitation of a few hundredths to a few tenths and 40% coverage. The map below shows the potential for the end of next week.

The extended period still is mostly dry with the only potential moisture coming from a cold frontal passage for Wednesday the 14th. Coverage may only be 60% but it is a threat of rain.