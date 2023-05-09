Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 10, 2023

Share Facebook

Sunny and warm today and tomorrow as south winds start to fill in over the region. We will continue to see good evaporation rates, allowing for some fieldwork where recent rain totals were on the low side. We will expect clouds to build later tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of our next round of moisture.

Showers start to push in Friday morning starting in SW Ohio, and then spread across the rest of the state. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon, mostly in northern and central locations. Rain potential continues to hang around Saturday with scattered showers, and then another wave of rain and thunderstorm action is in for Sunday. Combined 3 day rain totals will be half to 2.5″ over nearly 100% of Ohio, and spread is shown on the map below.

Next week we dry down. Skies turn out partly sunny by Monday afternoon, and then we see full sun Tuesday through Friday with temps staying normal to above normal. We are not looking at any significant cool down. Evaporation rates should be near maximum and the biggest obstacle to field work later next week will be how much rain we see to finish this week through Mother’s Day.