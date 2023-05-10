Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 11, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunny warm and dry today with well above normal temps and fantastic drying conditions! Temps will be easily in the 80s in many parts of Ohio today with near maximum evaporation. However, conditions will change and we are moving into a much more active pattern for a few days.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in the pre-dawn hours in western and SW Ohio tomorrow, and then spread across the state through the rest of the day. Strong thunderstorms are likely in the late afternoon and evening in northern areas, particularly NW Ohio. Rain totals for the Friday and Friday night period will be half to 1.5″. For Saturday we can see scattered showers and storms linger over about 50% of the state, mostly morning and midday bringing an additional few hundredths to half an inch except with any stronger storms still in NE Ohio. Then Sunday we turn out partly sunny for Mother’s Day. Combined, for the Friday-Saturday period we are still looking at half to 2.5″ rain totals with coverage at nearly 100%. The map below gives an updated look at scope of event precipitation.

Next week is dry for the most part, with sunshine dominating most days. We do see a minor disturbance trying to move out of the Great LAkes Tuesday afternoon. That may throw a clodus into northern OH and a few hit and miss showers. Coverage will be less than 50%. The next front that will have potential to move through a majority of Ohio will come next Friday afternoon, but it likely is moisture starved, triggering only .1″-.4″ with 70% coverage.