Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 15, 2023

Dry today with good sunshine and pleasant temps. A new wrinkle emerged over the weekend, though, that brings rain back into Ohio tomorrow. A weather system exting eastern KS and moving into MO today strengthens tonight and lifts northeast. That will shove rain and thunderstorms out across central IL into tomorrow morning, moving into IN and eventually OH. Rains continue into tomorrow evening with rain totals for the 24 hour period encompassing Tuesday at .1″-1″ with coverage at 70% of Ohio. The map below shows an updated look at rain potential.

We are dry over the entire state for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Sunshine dominates Wednesday and Thursday, with sun followed by increasing clouds Friday. Rain returns as a frontal boundary passas through overnight Friday night through saturday afternoon. Rain totals there can be .1″-1″ again with coverage at 90%.

We dry down again Saturday late afternoon and evening. Sunshine dominates Sunday and we stay sunny, warm and dry Monday of next week through Wednesday. That dry pattern may try and hold into the end of next week as well, with oru next front potentially holding off until closer to the 28th. Field work this week will be heavily dependent on how much moisture a given area picks up tomorrow, and again overnight Friday night and Saturday.