Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 16, 2023

Its a tale of north vs. south today. Over the northern half of the state we can expect another dry day with sunshine and near normal temps. Evaporation will be at nearly a maximum, and drying will be fast paced. In the southern quarter of the state, we see showers working back into the region with rain totals of .1″-.6″ and coverage at 80%. These are the remains of a weather system dying out and drifting south as it moves east over the rest of the country out of IL and MO. The remaining part of Ohio is “no-man’s land” in between the rains to the south and sun to the north. Here, we expect clouds and sun, and while we cant rule out scattered rain showers, we likely do not see much.

The entire state is dry tomorrow through Friday with full sun and continued excellent evaporation. Drydown happens quickly, and we likely see field work ramp up with each day. Clouds increase later Friday afternoon.

A cold front moves in overnight Friday night and lingers through Saturday. That front will bring rain and a few thunderstorms. Combined rain totals for the event will be .25″-1″ with coverage at 90% of the state. Rains will be done by late Saturday. The map below shows rain expectations for the event at this time.

Behind that front we are dry again for sunday through next Wednesday. Temps will be near normal, but likely not as warm as this week. Clouds develop on wednesday, especially afternoon. Drying will be good through the period.

We end the 10 day forecast window with a chance of scattered showers from Wednesday night through Thursday. Rain totals can be .1″-.75″ with coverage at 75%.