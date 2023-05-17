Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 18, 2023

Share Facebook

Dryness continues for your Thursday with full sunshine and warmer temps. Evaporation rates still look great, producing excellent drying. This pattern holds through the first half of tomorrow, with bright sun after sunrise, but clouds increasing in the afternoon. Still, we should make it through most of the day tomorrow rain free.

A frontal boundary sweeps through the state Friday night and Saturday. The front slows a bit as it moves through, meaning moisture lingers longer in the eastern half to third of the state Saturday. Rain totals will be .1″-1″ with coverage at 90% of the state. We expect sunshine to be in control sooner in the west and northwest by midday Saturday. The map below shows rain potential

Dry weather then dominates from Sunday right on through next Saturday. Sunshine will reign supreme Through Wednesday. Then we see a little more instability around, with mixed clouds and sun Thursday forward. However, while we can’t rule out an odd shower or two wednesday night into thursday in SW and south central OH, we generally stay rain free in most areas through the second half of the week. We expect our next front and threat of rain to show up mid holiday weekend, likely on the 28th.