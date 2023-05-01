Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 2, 2023

Share Facebook

More cold air in over the state today, complete with plenty of clouds and additional light precipitation. Now, we should be better today than yesterday as the additional rain or wet snow will be less intense than yesterday. But still, it will not feel like an early May day, but rather late march or early April. Additional moisture today turns out to be a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 60%. Strong NW winds will be a fixture over the region as well, adding to the cold, blustery feel.

Tomorrow we will be able to kick the moisture out for the most part, although there can be a few lingering showers in far eastern counties to start the day. Sun will work through the clouds in other areas, and that will allow it to not be quite as cold as today, but still chilly over all. Thursday and Friday will feature plenty of sun in many areas, and we finally get that moderating surge of air back in with winds going west and southwest. Temps will finish the week near normal. However, that surge comes with a warm front and the system that is mostly staying in the KY and TN area may throw a few showers for Friday into far SW and south central OH.

A warm weekend is in store for the region with full sun Saturday and partly sunny skies Sunday. Temps will be above normal both days, but clouds will start to develop late Sunday afternoon and overnight ahead of our next weather system.

That system will trigger showers monday through Tuesday afternoon as low pressure moves slowly through. We expect combined rain totals to be from .25″-.75″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. There can be some higher totals, but that mostly comes from a combination of some higher intensity showers early in the period with then a longer tail to the whole system. The map below shows precipitation potential for the first half of next week out of that system.

We clear out next Wednesday into Thursday to finish the 10 day forecast period. Temps will be above normal, leading to good drying. We are watching a front that may move in from the west early next Friday, that will limit drying a bit, but timing is a bit uncertain this morning.