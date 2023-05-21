Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 22, 2023

Share Facebook

Sunny, warm and dry all week this week. We will see above normal temps and excellent evaporation from today through Memorial Day afternoon. There should be no impedance to field work through the week. The map below shows moisture for the week compared to normal.

A frontal boundary moves through overnight Memorial Day night through Tuesday the 30th. This will bring rain to the state. Right now we are projecting .2″-.75″, but any thunderstorm development would bring higher rain totals. Right now we don’t think there is a huge potential for thunderstorms, but we wont rule them out either.

Behind the front, we go back to a drier pattern for the 31st through the 3rd. Our next rains may not show up until closer to June 4th.