Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 24, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We’re starting to sound like a broken record with the same forecast. Sunny, warm and dry. Today, we do see a slight pause in the warmth as a cool front sags south across the Great Lakes. This front will bring in a few clouds as it ushers in Canadian high pressure over the Great Lakes. The front falls apart, so we are not expecting moisture, but temps that pause just a bit. High pressure then dominates through the end of the week and weekend, with full sun. We are pleasant most days.

A few more clouds may try and lift into southern parts of Ohio Sunday late afternoon, but we remain convinced that precipitation stays south and west. The threat of action over MI and southern IL is lower. As such, we are keeping dry weather in our forecast for Sunday night and Monday.

An upper level ridge holds firm for the Tuesday through Friday period next week, meaning we are rain free for this entire 10 day forecast window. Temps will heat up more next week as south flow dominates. Talk of “flash drought” will ramp up, and we will hear frequently comments of “we need a rain”. The map below now shows total rain potential now through next Friday.