Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 25, 2023

Cooler air invades the region today as Canadian high pressure settles in over MI. Temps will be quite pleasant today and sunshine dominates with the dry air. Evaporation rates will remain at near maximum, over .25″ of moisture evaporation potential each day. On the backside of the high, south winds develop again over the weekend and into next week, allowing temps to climb. We will be quite warm and dry from the weekend all the way through next Thursday.

The second half of next week we see humidity values rise a bit, and our atmosphere becomes a little more unstable. Initially this does not likely do much, except allow us to feel more uncomfortable. But, overnight Thursday night into Friday and again overnight next Friday night into Saturday, we can see scattered showers or thunderstorms pop up over the state with about 40% coverage. These rounds of moisture are not overly well organized, mind you, but they will be here, and we will monitor them. Right now they will be needed. This may kick off a more unstable period into the start of the extended forecast window. Showers and storms can pop up for the 4th as well, before we settle into a partly sunny pattern for the first full week of June. The map below shows moisture potential for next Thursday night through Saturday morning.