Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 26, 2023

Another pleasant day over the area but we will be working onto the backside of high pressure today. That will turn winds to the south and allow much warmer air in for the holiday weekend. Drying rates remain very fast with high evaporation. We still do not have any rain threat in the forecast until the latter part of next week.
Check Also
Soybean planting depth considerations when planting into dry soil conditions
By Michael Staton, Michigan State University Extension, edited for Ohio. Soybean planting progress is slightly …