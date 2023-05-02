Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 3, 2023

Share Facebook

Our weather pattern starts to get a bit better today, as precipitation is moving on to the east and north. We may see some lingering clouds in over eastern Ohio this morning and even a left over shower or two, but generally we see clouds giving way to sun through the day. The afternoon will be mostly sunny in western and central Ohio. With the better sun potential, temps will start to come up a bit, but we will still be below normal for the day. Full sunshine tomorrow and Friday will take temps to normal and even a bit above normal levels. The potential exists for a few more clouds in far SW Ohio later Friday afternoon, but right now we are keeping moisture out of the state. A weather system is passing by over KY and TN.

The weekend is mostly sunny and warm. Temps will be above normal and we see good drying potential. However, next week our weather pattern turns a little wetter again as we see an active precipitation track trying to unfold over the state. Scattered rain showers are in for Monday, then another batch late Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday. We cant rule out scattered showers Thursday or Friday of next week either as we finish out the 10 day forecast period. Coverage from Tuesday forward looks to be only 50-60% of the state on any given day or event, but still, there is plenty of moisture around. Monday will bring .2″-.6″ of rain. If we look the week combined, we see moisture at half to 1.5″ with coverage at 80%, laid out on the map below. That does not bode well for wholesale planting progress next week, but we are keeping fingers crossed that the active line of precipitation settles farther outside of our area or just can not find as much of a moisture source to tap into.