Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 30, 2023

Our 10 day forecast window remains quite dry overall. We will pick up a bit of moisture in our atmosphere via humidity as we move through this week, but the instability that is created by that feature mainly triggers showers or thunderstorms to our west. We will be very lucky if we see anything here. Sunshine dominates the rest of this week. Temps remain above normal through this coming weekend. If instability triggers anything this week, our best chances will be in far western tier counties of the state Wednesday night into Thursday, and perhaps an outside chance Thursday night into Friday. If we see nothing there, we strike out on precipitation for the entire week and weekend. That will be what most see…a goose egg on moisture.

Next week starts dry too on Monday and Tuesday. A cool front will try to sag through the Great Lakes next Wednesday. However that front seems to be void of a decent moisture source. Therefore, at this time we are projecting little to no actual precipitation. The front just brings a change in wind direction. That will allow for us to cool slightly the second half of next week. However, while some are talking about a significant shift in temps to below normal levels, we are not looking at anything that dramatic. The lack of moisture and precipitation will remain as the number one issue into mid-June, given the current pattern. The map below shows 10 day precipitation vs. normal for the period from today through late next week.