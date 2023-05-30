Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 31, 2023

Share Facebook

IF we have a chance at any rain in the next 10 days, that chance comes later this afternoon or tomorrow afternoon. Let us be clear right from the beginning…the chance is very, very, very small. Instability showers and storms likely develop today to our west over western IN and eastern IL, but here we are limited to far western tier counties, and even there we just don’t have the moisture to work with. Temps stay above normal.