Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 4, 2023

After a frosty start in spots this morning we are on our way to a sunny and warmer pattern. We see some very good drying conditions today through the weekend. Temps will be above normal through the weekend as well.

Next week looks a little more active. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday through Tuesday midday. Rain totals can be .25″-1″ with coverage at 60% of Ohio. The map below shows potential for the first part of the week. Then we take a break Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds try and return Friday, but moisture does not look as formidable. Still, we will allow for scattered light showers over about 40% of the state Friday into Saturday with rain totals of a few hundredths to a few tenths. We stay warm all week long.

The extended period is trying to turn wetter, with scattered showers projected each day from monday the 15th through wednesday the 17th. Temps remain above normal.