Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 5, 2023

Sunny, warm and dry today and tomorrow. Evaporation rates will be at nearly maximum levels, pulling .25″-.33″ of moisture out of our soil profile each day. There is potential for field work on lighter soils. However, we are pulling moisture forward in our forecast, now bringing rain and thunderstorms ito the state as soon as Sunday. The map below shows moisture for Sunday into early Monday.

Monday we see a bit of a pause in moisture potential through the daytime hours. Temps stay warm. However, rains return late Monday afternoon/evening and then continue into the start of Tuesday. RAin totals can be an additional .25″-.75″ with coverage at 70% of the state. We will see clouds break late Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of next week looks drier, with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Saturday. Temps stay normal to above normal. Our next shot of rain comes next Saturday night into Sunday midday with showers and storms bringing .5″-1″ rain totals on 60% coverage. This round of moisture will be skewed to the northern half to two thirds of the state. We return to a drier pattern Sunday afternoon into the start of the following week.