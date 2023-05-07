Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 8, 2023

Share Facebook

We have an active week of weather on our hands, and that will make it a little challenging to get into the fields this week. We start things off with showers and thunderstorms returning to the state this afternoon, tonight and into early tomorrow. Rain totals can be .25″-1″ over about 80% of the state.

By tomorrow midday, we should be on our way to drying down, and we stay precipitation free through Wednesday and Thursday as well. Temps will be warmer, and even above normal a couple of days. We should see excellent evaporation. However, field work will depend solely on how much rain we got over the course of this past weekend and what we pick up later today. 3 days of drying may just not quite be enough.

Friday showers and thunderstorms return with coverage at nearly all of the state, with additional scattered showers Saturday and showers/storms Sunday Combined rain totals over the 3 days can be half to 2″ with coverage at100%. See the map below.

Next week should turn drier, with no precipitation Monday and Tuesday. Temps should be above normal and good drying will be here. Wednesday scattered showers sag into the state in the north, staying mostly north of US 30. Rain totals can be a few hundredths to .3″ with coverage at 50%. The pattern farther upstream suggests we may be able to stay on the drier side of the pattern through the rest of next week, but confidence is moderate at best.