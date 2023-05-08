Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 9, 2023

Share Facebook

Drier weather will move into the state for the next 3 days. This will be a window of opportunity for field work, depending on how much moisture you picked up from the past few rounds of moisture back into last week. Today, tomorrow and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid, but we should see good drying and evaporation especially tomorrow and Thursday as southwest winds pick up ahead of our next system.

Clouds build late Thursday and Thursday night. Showers and thunderstorms return for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Rain totals combined out of the 3 day period will be half to 2.5″ with coverage at nearly 100%. The map below shows totals for the period. We expect several waves of action in there, with thunderstorms most likely Friday and again on Sunday.

Next week looks mostly dry again. Monday and Tuesday are partly to mostly sunny. A few more clouds around for Wednesday, but we are taking moisture out of the forecast. Back to sunshine for next thursday and friday to finish the 10 day forecast window. Temps all week long will be normal to above normal, but a bit cooler on Wednesday.