Ohio Small Grains Marketing Program seeks election to board for three districts

Pursuant to Section 924.07 of the Ohio Revised Code, Brian Baldridge, Director, Ohio Department of Agriculture, will conduct an election of the Ohio Small Grains

Marketing Program Board in July 2023.

The Ohio Small Grains Marketing Program is designed to increase the opportunities for small grains producers. The purpose of this program is to provide funds to permit small grains producers to develop, implement, and participate in market development and promotion, research and educational programs.

The election to the Board will include these three districts:

District 1: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Williams

District 2: Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood counties

District 8: Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Hamilton, Miami,

Montgomery, Preble, Warren counties

The Nomination Procedure is as follows

• Nominating petitions may be obtained from Brian Baldridge, Director Ohio Department of Agriculture, Legal Section, 8995 E Main Street Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068-3399

Telephone 1-800-282-1955 or 614-728-6390

• Petitions require at least twenty-five (25) valid signatures from small grains

producers who reside within the district in which the candidate seeks election.

• Petitions must be returned to the Department of Agriculture no later than 5:00pm

June 1, 2023.

• If only one valid petition is received in a district, there will be no election and

that person will become the board member.

Voting and ballot information will be published at a later date when the Ohio Department of

Agriculture has received the candidates’ petitions. Please direct questions or comments to David

Miran, Jr at 1-614-728-6390 or 1-800-282-1955.

Ohio Small Grains works to improve production, qualities and to strengthen markets for wheat,

barley, oats and rye in Ohio as well as their export markets. Ohio Small Grains supports educational programs in the state and funds research programs to create better crops and open

new markets. For more information, visit ohiosmallgrains.org