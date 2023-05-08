Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 300 | 95th Ohio FFA Convention Recap

Share Facebook

On this week’s podcast Dusty and Joel sit down to talk about the 95th Ohio FFA Convention with student reporters, Aubree Topp and Allison Kinney. Aubree is from the Botkins FFA Chapter and Allison is from the Indian Lake OHP FFA Chapter. During this year’s convention, they conducted interviews and captured photos and videos.

Wyatt Morrow, a student reporter and from the Fairfield FFA Chapter, interviewed Katie Oestreich, Ben Bitner, Kennedy Short, Luke Jennings, and Landon Shelpman about their year of service together as State FFA Officers. Allison also interviewed Luke Jennings, who was named the New State FFA President. Lastly, Dusty talks with Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Specialist for small grains and soybeans, about soybean planting progress and stand evaluation. All this and more on this week’s podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

05:41 Wyatt Morrow – State Officer Recap

18:42 Allision Kinney – Luke Jennings, New State President

22:05 Dr. Laura Lindsey – Planting Progress

29:00 Back with Aubree and Allison