Ohio’s pig farmers donate to Mid-Ohio Food Collective

On behalf of all the state’s pork producers, the Ohio Pork Council is again partnering with a community-based nonprofit to further demonstrate how much its members are dedicated to bringing high-quality, nutrient-dense protein to those in need. A $5,000 donation to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, which will be used to purchase pork, will serve thousands of people through the organization’s Mid-Ohio Kitchen based in the south side of Columbus.

“Mid-Ohio Food Collective’s work toward hunger-free, healthier communities is made possible by partnerships to serve our neighbors,” said Matt Habash, President, and CEO. “We are grateful to the Ohio Pork Council whose generous support will provide high-quality, Ohio-raised pork for meals distributed by our Mid-Ohio Kitchen team.”

While giving back to the state’s rural and urban communities is a regular part of the Ohio Pork Council’s Pork Power initiative, it’s even more critical during uncertain economic times that are affecting so many Ohioans.

“It’s just part of our nature as farmers to give back,” said Nick Seger, president of the Ohio Pork Council and a producer from Minster, Ohio. “Right now, we know that the need is even greater and we’re so pleased to partner with organizations like this that really make a difference such as providing high-quality protein to those who would otherwise not have it.”

Under the umbrella of the We Care ethical principles, Ohio pork producers are focusing their efforts on producing wholesome, nutritious, and affordable pork for consumers every day in a way that is highly sustainable. These core values are highlighted and explained much more at www.ohpork.org.