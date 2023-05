Share Facebook

In this audio interview, Ohio Ag Net Student Reporter Aubree Topp talks with Bryce Parsons of Hillsboro after he was named winner of the RISE FFA Career Program through Sunrise Cooperative.

Bryce was one of 10 students chosen for the RISE program. The win, announced at the first session of the 2023 Ohio FFA State Convention, means he receives a signing bonus of a Jeep Gladiator truck and his home chapter gets $1,000 to help enhance their local FFA program.