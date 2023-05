Pippin encourages FFA members to Get Better, Not Bitter

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ohio Ag Net Student FFA Reporter Allison Kinney talks with Lasada Pippin, keynote speaker of the first session at the 95th Ohio FFA State Convention.

Pippin recaps his advice to the crowd, and reflects on lessons learned throughout his life.

Coverage of the 2023 Ohio FFA Convention is sponsored by Wilmington College.