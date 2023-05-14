Reducing corn N rate with fall manure

Share Facebook

By Greg LaBarge, Ohio State University Extension Field Specialist

The best way to take a nitrogen credit from fall manure applications is with a Pre-sidedress Nitrogen Test (PSNT) soil test. The two primary nitrogen types applied with manure are ammonium and organic N. The ammonium portion is not soil stable, and a portion is lost after application. How significant that loss is depends upon soil temperatures and precipitation. For example, we can expect more fall-applied manure ammonium for the following corn in November compared to a September application. Organic N is soil stable. We expect about a third of the organic N to mineralize and supply N to the corn crop. Given all the variables impacting N applied with fall manure, a PSNT test is helpful to determine a final sidedress nitrogen rate.

The savings can be significant. For example, in 2021 and 2022, Glen Arnold and I used the PSNT on incorporated fall-applied swine manure with two rates of 5,000 and 8,000 gallons per acre at Northwest Ag Research Station. A fertilizer rate of 185 pounds of N from 28% UAN with no manure was the comparison. We reduced the sidedress for the fall-applied manure from the 185-pound N rate based on the PSNT test result. With a PSNT of 10-14 PPM Nitrate-N, the N rate was reduced by 50 pounds. With a 15-18 PPM Nitrate-N, we reduced the sidedress N rate by 95 pounds. Fall corn yield results were similar for all three treatments, with 230 bushels in 2021 and 245 bushels in 2022.

If saving 50-95 pounds of N per acre sounds good, here are a few PSNT sample collection and handling tips.

Sample when corn is 4 to 6-leaf stage.

A good way to divide up the field is to use zone sampling that groups areas with similar soils, management, or crop response to nitrogen that are 10 acres or less.

Do not sample extremely wet soils. The sample core depth is 12 inches deep. Mix 15-25 sample cores per zone in a bucket and bag a subsample to send to the lab.

Protect collected samples from temperatures above 75 degrees F. If samples can not be analyzed within two days, refrigerate or freeze. Mailing is not a problem if the lab gets the sample in less than two days.

No additional N is needed if the PSNT number is greater than 25 ppm. Otherwise, our base nitrogen recommendation comes from the Corn Nitrogen Rate Calculator (https://go.osu.edu/nrate). We can adjust this CNRC recommended rate based on the PSNT number. The number in the table is the minimum reduction I would suggest. Looking back at the Northwest Ag Research Station information in this article, notice we took a higher N credit. We basically doubled the N reduction at the same PSNT values shown.

Manure adds another level of complexity to corn nitrogen rate decisions. The PSNT gives a snapshot of soil N available and takes some of the guesswork out of N sidedress decision. The financial reward of reduced input cost makes taking a PSNT worth the effort.