Reducing corn N rate with fall manure

By Greg LaBarge, Ohio State University Extension Field Specialist
The best way to take a nitrogen credit from fall manure applications is with a Pre-sidedress Nitrogen Test (PSNT) soil test. The two primary nitrogen types applied with manure are ammonium and organic N. The ammonium portion is not soil stable, and a portion is lost after application. How significant that loss is depends upon soil temperatures and precipitation. For example, we can expect more fall-applied manure ammonium for the following corn in November compared to a September application. Organic N is soil stable. We expect about a third of the organic N to mineralize and supply N to the corn crop. Given all the variables impacting N applied with fall manure, a PSNT test is helpful to determine a final sidedress nitrogen rate.
The savings can be significant. For example, in 2021 and 2022, Glen Arnold and I used the PSNT on incorporated fall-applied swine manure with two rates of 5,000 and 8,000 gallons per acre at Northwest Ag Research Station. A fertilizer rate of 185 pounds of N from 28% UAN with no manure was the comparison. We reduced the sidedress for the fall-applied manure from the 185-pound N rate based on the PSNT test result. With a PSNT of 10-14 PPM Nitrate-N, the N rate was reduced by 50 pounds. With a 15-18 PPM Nitrate-N, we reduced the sidedress N rate by 95 pounds. Fall corn yield results were similar for all three treatments, with 230 bushels in 2021 and 245 bushels in 2022.
If saving 50-95 pounds of N per acre sounds good, here are a few PSNT sample collection and handling tips.
- Sample when corn is 4 to 6-leaf stage.
- A good way to divide up the field is to use zone sampling that groups areas with similar soils, management, or crop response to nitrogen that are 10 acres or less.
- Do not sample extremely wet soils. The sample core depth is 12 inches deep. Mix 15-25 sample cores per zone in a bucket and bag a subsample to send to the lab.
- Protect collected samples from temperatures above 75 degrees F. If samples can not be analyzed within two days, refrigerate or freeze. Mailing is not a problem if the lab gets the sample in less than two days.
- You will want to check with the lab for sample processing time. Most will get you a result in 24 hours or less once they receive the sample.
No additional N is needed if the PSNT number is greater than 25 ppm. Otherwise, our base nitrogen recommendation comes from the Corn Nitrogen Rate Calculator (https://go.osu.edu/nrate). We can adjust this CNRC recommended rate based on the PSNT number. The number in the table is the minimum reduction I would suggest. Looking back at the Northwest Ag Research Station information in this article, notice we took a higher N credit. We basically doubled the N reduction at the same PSNT values shown.
Manure adds another level of complexity to corn nitrogen rate decisions. The PSNT gives a snapshot of soil N available and takes some of the guesswork out of N sidedress decision. The financial reward of reduced input cost makes taking a PSNT worth the effort.