Shelby and Auglaize counties eligible for water quality funding

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Shelby and Auglaize County producers are eligible for additional funding through the Mississippi River Basin Initiative, which accelerates voluntary, on-farm conservation investments to address water quality concerns in the Mississippi River watershed. Interested producers can apply for this opportunity between May 8 and June 9, 2023.

Funded through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), producers will receive financial and technical assistance to apply conservation practices, such as nutrient management, cover crops and tillage management. The impact of these practices reduces nutrient loading in local water bodies and the Gulf of Mexico. Click here for the Ohio NRCS FY 23 Mississippi River Basin Initiative Practice List and the FY 23 Mississippi River Basin Project Map.

Get Started

Known as “America’s River,” the Mississippi River is North America’s largest river, flowing over 2,300 miles through America’s heartland to the Gulf of Mexico. The Mississippi River watershed not only provides drinking water, food, industry and recreation for millions of people, it also hosts the migratory flyway and home for more than 325 bird species.

Elevated nutrient levels in the Mississippi River flow downstream and are contributing to the Gulf of Mexico hypoxic (low-oxygen) zone. To address these water quality concerns and agricultural sources of nutrients and sediment, NRCS is working with farmers and conservation partners to implement conservation practices proven to improve the overall health of the Mississippi River. Click here to learn more about the initiative and some of the exciting results coming from the focused conservation investment.