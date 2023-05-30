Significant progress, dry weather a growing concern

Share Facebook

Last week’s mild and sunny weather accelerated planting progress but raised concerns about excessive dryness, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 7 percent very short, 38 percent short, 53 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week 60 ending on May 28 was 62.0 degrees, 1.0 degree below normal. 50Weather stations recorded an average of 0.01 inches of 40 precipitation, 1.05 inches below average. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 28.

Fieldwork completed last week included planting row crops and cutting hay. Some operators adjusted planting depth in reaction to successive weeks of dry weather. Operators in central and southern counties reported limited replanting and identified emergence issues in fields planted with corn and soybeans, stemming from an absence of recent rain. Livestock were in good condition, though pastures in the south showed stress from short soil moisture. Corn and soybean planting reached 89 and 87 percent planted, respectively. Emergence reached 54 percent for corn and 45 percent for soybeans. Winter wheat advanced to 97 percent jointed and 75 percent headed. Winter Wheat crop condition was rated 72 percent good to excellent, up from the previous week. Oat progress advanced steadily to 91 percent planted, 82 percent emerged, and 3 percent headed. Crop condition for oats was rated 77 percent good to excellent, down slightly from the previous week. First cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were 65 percent and 44 percent completed, respectively. Pasture and range condition was rated 74 percent good to excellent.

For more from this week’s report, click here.