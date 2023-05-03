The 95th Ohio FFA Convention is finally here!

Share Facebook

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA reporter

The 95th Ohio FFA Convention is almost here! On May 4 and 5, thousands of FFA members will gather in Columbus, Ohio, to celebrate the success of the past school year.

From Agriscience Fair judging to State FFA Degrees, the Ohio FFA Convention is certainly an event you will not want to miss out on. With five action-packed sessions and the career show and expo, there is something for everyone in attendance.

To ensure FFA members make the most of their time at the Ohio FFA Convention, here are a few pieces of advice from some of the 2022-2023 Ohio FFA State Officer Team:

“My piece of advice for members is to be loud, proud, and hype. Convention is what you make it, so be excited! Cheer loudly, and don’t be afraid to make new friends. Have fun!” – Katie Oestreich, Ohio FFA State Treasurer

“Convention is a time to celebrate our accomplishments as an organization! Each year we have the honor of gathering together to commemorate each other’s achievements and make everlasting memories. Step outside your comfort zone by meeting new people, trying new activities in the Expo Center, like welding or karaoke, or running to build the tunnels during convention sessions! Attending convention is something not every member will experience during their time in the blue jacket, so while you are here, take every opportunity to live in the moment. I promise you will not regret it! Ohio FFA, enjoy convention!” – Kennedy Short, Ohio FFA State Vice President At-Large

“My piece of advice for convention is make sure you have a charged phone through both days. This will be your channel of communication, timekeeping, entering in for giveaways, using the CUE Live app for the light show and so much more! As we experience convention together we should be more interested in the memories we’re making more than where the nearest outlet is for our dying phones.” – Landon Shelpman, Ohio FFA State Vice President At-Large

“Members, don’t be afraid to take a second and smell the roses. Don’t be afraid to stop and talk to someone at a booth or stop another member if they are doing something you like. As Ohio FFA members we are all here for the same reason, and this could be your chance to make a connection with someone! Whether it be a college booth or a member who has a cool SAE, don’t be afraid to take a leap to make a connection because you never know when you might need their help.”– Benjamin Bitner, Ohio FFA State Vice President At-Large

“Take full advantage of pre-sessions! Bring the hype and never be afraid to get up and dance! Pre-session is also a great opportunity to meet tons of new people from all over the state. And don’t forget to make sure you’re on the floor to help make the tunnel right before the session starts.” – Aly Murphy, Ohio FFA State Reporter

“Soak it all in! There’s a lot that happens over the two days of convention, so be present in the moment to gain the full experience. One day you’ll look back and think about all the awesome memories you made.” – Luke Jennings, Ohio FFA State Vice President At-Large

For those attending the 95th Ohio FFA Convention in Columbus, the full schedule of events can be found on the Ohio FFA website. If you are unable to make it in person, a live stream will also be offered on the Ohio FFA website, sponsored by Ohio Corn & Wheat.