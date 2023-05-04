Winner, Crone, Pinger, Michaels named Stars Over Ohio

The coveted Stars Over Ohio award winners were named at the third session of the 95th Ohio FFA State Convention.
Star in Ag Placement – Luke Winner, Versailles FFA
Star in Agribusiness – Alexis Crone, Cardington FFA
Star in Agriscience – Audrey Pinger, Felicity-Franklin FFA
Star Farmer – Allison Michaels, Bellevue FFA
In the audio interview above, Ohio Ag Net Student Reporter Cortney Copeland talks with Star Farmer Allison Michaels about her Supervised Agricultural Experience and the work that went into the award.