A call to restore Fourth of July 1776 principles

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Don “Doc” Sanders

Before I launch into this month’s column, I offer you a few famous quotes to chew on.

Plato said, “If you do not take an interest in government, you are doomed to live under the rule of fools.”

President John Adams, our second president, said, “We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion.” Here’s another gem from him: “Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”

Benjamin Franklin said, “They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

Thomas Paine wrote in Common Sense,“Government even in its best state is but a necessary evil; in its worst state an intolerable one.”

And finally, Frederic Bastiat, French economist, stated in 1849, “Government is the great fiction through which everybody endeavors to live at the expense of everyone else, and the prospect of reversing it, does not appear promising.”

Friends, ol’ Freddy had it right! He had to be clairvoyant! It’s like he saw exactly what would happen 174 years later! A revival is needed for American freedom, God-centered principles, and a true commitment to restoration of our constitutionally defined rights. Particularly, our nation must not be mealy-mouthed regarding those who would subvert our republic from being “one nation under God, with freedom for all.”

Politicians and bureaucrats who endorse throwing money at problems rather than recognizing the root causes of our civil discord and societal disruptions need to be thrown out of Congress or regulatory agencies. And our government needs to eliminate funding that subverts the American spirit of freedom and justice.

How do we return to our roots?

I’m not a sociologist, social worker or psychologist. Just an old guy with a lifetime of experiences, observations and a deep faith in God, country and the original founding principles of our American way of life. Please don’t throw my following observations out like the proverbial baby with the bath water.

I believe that the basic disruptor of America is the disintegration of the family unit. Signs of this disintegration include girls, with low self-esteem and neither skills nor a partner to support them, who discover that they and their babies can survive on government benefits. Another sign is young men who do not know how to treat girls with respect and instead regard them as objects to mistreat for their own gratification.

How do we overcome these problems? For starters, we need to educate and counsel children, beginning in grade school, about the importance of the family unit, and to educate and counsel boys and young men on their role and life responsibilities.

There is a huge silent majority out there who must speak up if our nation is to be saved. We will be finished and destined to become an extinct civilization like the Aztecs, the Romans or the dynasty of Genghis Khan and the Mongols, which lasted over 800 years before biting the dust.

I could sermonize about what must be done, but it really requires simply returning to basic principles. For instance, freedom of religion, which Genghis Khan espoused way back in 12th Century A.D., and the founding principles of our country defined in the Bill of Rights as proposed by James Madison.

One thing is certain: We aren’t going to remain a nation if we continue down this course of self-righteous pomposity, immoral principles and the trend of removing religion, our nation’s historic principles, and human kindness from all that this nation stands for.

My motivation for this commentary came from Ron Eberhard’s quarterly newsletter Dream Weaving. I promise that if you are able to get a copy to read, it will be well worth your time. Ron has an insurance and estate planning business in Grove City. He can be contacted at bepsu@dreamweaving.net.

I recommend that you use the upcoming Fourth of July holiday to mull over the principles this nation was founded on and what you can do to help us return to these basic tenets. Let’s all do this. Then let’s step up and speak out.