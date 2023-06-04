BEST Banquet awards

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s (OCA) Beef Exhibitor Show Total (BEST) program wrapped up the 2022-2023 BEST season on May 6 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus at an awards banquet attended by over 750 participants and their families. Over 350 BEST exhibitors were awarded for their show success, cattle industry knowledge, photography skills, community service efforts and more.
This year’s BEST program featured seven weekends of sanctioned shows held throughout the state. Over 700 youth participants showed 1,000 head of market animals and heifers throughout the season.
This year’s sponsoring partners were Evans Family Ranch, Ag-Pro Companies, Bob Evans Farms, Diamond T Land and Cattle Co., Dickson Cattle Co., D&E Electric – The Young Family, M.H. EBY, Inc., The Folks Printing, Jones Show Cattle, R.D. Jones Excavating, Ricer Equipment, 6R Farms, Shepard Cattle Company and Weaver Livestock.
BEST Committee
The OCA BEST program is coordinated through the leadership of the BEST Committee. Serving on the BEST Committee are Chairman – Shane Riley, Fayette County; Vice-Chairman – Kim Herman, Allen County; Erin Alava, Hancock County, Drew Baus, Wood County; Ben Dickson, Marion County; Lindsey Hall, Highland County; Sarah Hunker, Huron County; Sally Puzacke, Tuscarawas County; Mckenzie Riley, Fayette County; Amber Shoemaker, Stark County; Linde Sutherly, Clark County; Ryan Sorensen, Montgomery County; Ian VanKirk, Licking County; Trevor Tom, Muskingum County; and Bill Tom, Ohio State Fair Beef Director. During the BEST awards banquet, the new junior representatives for the 2023-2024 season were announced. They are Cheyenne Myers, Stark County; Taylor and Tatumn Poff, Geauga County; and Noah Land, Wood County. Continuing for their second term are Luke Schroeder, Defiance County; Gage Farrar, Jackson County; and Grant Belleville, Wood County. Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County; Dawson Osborn, Highland County; and Payton Shepard, Henry County have fulfilled their commitment as BEST Junior representatives.
The banquet kicked off with the annual Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) donation. BEST exhibitors raised money earlier in the year through the Celebrity Showdown and collected pop tabs all year. Over 600 pounds of pop tabs were collected, and this year’s donation total was $33,500. The highest donations were from HR Cattle Company with $5,030 and Kasen Cole, Preble County with $2,008. Taylor Poff, Geauga County submitted the most tabs with 220 pounds.
Thanks to the program’s generous sponsors, many door prize giveaways and drawings were held. The hottest drawings were for the BEST trailer, the Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) trailer (both trailers donated by M.H. EBY) and the John Deere Gator (donated by Ag-Pro). The winners of these prizes receive a full year’s use of the item. The following were this year’s winners:
BEST Trailer – Beau Johnson, Gallia County
BBS Trailer – Savannah Cecil, Monroe County
BBS Gator – Naomi Fennig, Mercer County
The Novice Division of BEST includes first year participants. All Novice exhibitors were given an entry into their own unique drawing for every animal they showed at each show throughout the season. This year’s prize was a wrapped grooming chute donated by Weaver Leather Livestock. The winner of the grooming chute was Paige Foreman, Lorain County.
The main event of the evening was the award recognition ceremony for the hard work exhibitors showcased throughout the season. The following are the awards presented throughout the night:
Character Traits Winners
OCA and Weaver Leather Livestock teamed up to recognize individuals that are exceptional leaders, no matter their age. Weaver sponsored the 2022 BEST character awards, highlighting Accountability, Teachable, Attitude, and Flexibility. Any OCA member, BEST participant or their parents could nominate exhibitors for any of these traits. This year’s winners were:
Accountability – Clare Hahn, Ashland County
Teachable – Sadie Moore, Fairfield County
Attitude – Danae Shaw, Perry County
Flexibility – Landon Moore, Fairfield County
Youth Scholarships
BEST participants’ efforts in academics and extracurricular activities are also recognized through the BEST Scholarship program. This year four $1,000 scholarships were awarded:
Luke Jennings, Clermont County
Macy Young, Clark County
Delaney Moore, Fairfield County
Brooke Stottsberry, Noble County
13 Show Attendees
It takes a lot of time and dedication for juniors and their parents to attend any of the BEST shows, but several individuals attended all 13 BEST shows across the state. Ninety BEST participants won a free single-show entry pass for the 2023-2024 season.
Photography Contest
This year’s photography contest had top-notch entries encompassing four divisions: BEST Shows and Activities, Landscapes, People and Around the Farm. Three winners were awarded in each age division and an Editor’s Choice and Editor’s Choice Honorable Mention were selected from all submissions. The winners were as follows:
Beginner Division
1st Place Beginner – McKinley Palsgrove, Fairfield County
2nd Place Beginner – Madison Fisher, Perry County
3rd Place Beginner – McKinley Palsgrove, Fairfield County
Junior Division
1st Place Junior – Emma Helsinger, Preble County
2nd Place Junior – Piper Shepard, Henry County
3rd Place Junior – Emma Helsinger, Preble County
Intermediate Division
1st Place Intermediate – Tatumn Poff, Geauga County
2nd Place Intermediate – Taylor Poff, Geauga County
3rd Place Intermediate – Sadie Moore, Fairfield County
Senior Division
1st Place Senior – Nathan Videkovich, Pickaway County
2nd Place Senior – Madison Jolliff, Hardin County
3rd Place Senior – Mason Love, Fairfield County
Adult Division
1st Place Adult – Desirae Logsdon, Fairfield County
2nd Place Adult – Renae Logsdon, Fairfield County
3rd Place Adult – Kim Videkovich, Pickaway County
Editor’s Choice
Editor’s Choice – Renae Logsdon, Fairfield County
Editor’s Choice Honorable Mention – Chloe Kreinbrink, Hancock
Heifer and Market Animal Champions:
Angus
Champion Angus Heifer – Elly Castello, Belmont County
Reserve Champion Angus Heifer – Bryson Jones, Allen County
(TIE) Third Overall Angus Heifer – Sydney Sanders, Highland County
(TIE) Third Overall Angus Heifer – Rees Toler, Gallia County
Fourth Overall Angus Heifer – Sydney Kleman, Putnam County
Fifth Overall Angus Heifer – Payton Walker, Stark County
Champion Angus Steer – Cheyenne Myers, Stark County
Reserve Champion Angus Steer – Griffin Gahler, Allen County
Charolais
Champion Charolais Heifer – Sara Leith, Lawrence County
Reserve Champion Charolais Heifer – Cami Gowitzka, Richland County
Champion %Charolais Heifer – Colton Beck, Morrow County
Reserve Champion %Charolais Heifer – Macy Stanley, Ross County
Champion Charolais Steer – Tatumn Poff, Geauga County
Reserve Champion Charolais Steer – Lane Bauer, Crawford County
Champion Chianina Heifer – Jorja Morgan, Gallia County
Reserve Champion Chianina Heifer – Carly Sanders, Highland County
Champion Chianina Steer – McKayla Nelson, Meigs County
Reserve Champion Chianina Steer – Olivia Jones, Allen County
Third Overall Chianina Steer – Whitney Emmerling, Clark County
Fourth Overall Chianina Steer – Carson Fishback, Clermont County
Fifth Overall Chianina Steer – Garrett Reusch, Medina County
Hereford
Champion Hereford Heifer – Delaney Chester, Warren County
Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer – Gracie Giulitto, Portage County
Third Overall Hereford Heifer – Brooklynn Warner, Belmont County
Fourth Overall Hereford Heifer – McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County
Fifth Overall Hereford Heifer – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County
Champion Hereford Steer – Delaney Chester, Warren County
Reserve Champion Hereford Steer – Jocelyn Belleville, Wood County
Maine-Anjou
Champion High % Maine-Anjou Heifer – Reed Schumacher, Putnam County
Reserve Champion High % Maine-Anjou Heifer – Caylee Sager, Fulton County
Third Overall High % Maine-Anjou Heifer – Sadie Moore, Fairfield County
Fourth Overall High % Maine-Anjou Heifer – Masen Jolliff, Hardin County
Fifth Overall High % Maine-Anjou Heifer – Mallory Peter, Defiance County
Champion MaineTainer Heifer – Jorja Morgan, Gallia County
Reserve Champion MaineTainer Heifer – Beau Johnson, Gallia County
Third Overall MaineTainer Heifer – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County
Fourth Overall MaineTainer Heifer – Grace England, Portage County
(TIE) Fifth Overall MaineTainer Heifer – Tanner Butcher, Hardin County
(TIE) Fifth Overall MaineTainer Heifer – Carly Csapo, Wayne County
(TIE) Fifth Overall MaineTainer Heifer – Naomi Fennig, Mercer County
Champion Maine-Anjou Steer – Jayla Ricer, Pike County
Reserve Champion Maine-Anjou Steer – Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County
Third Overall Maine-Anjou Steer – Kya Csapo, Wayne County
Fourth Overall Maine-Anjou Steer – Ruger White, Ashland County
Fifth Overall Maine-Anjou Steer – Makayla Vest, Perry County
Shorthorn
Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Bristol Bates, Muskingum County
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Amanda Annett, Knox County
Third Overall Shorthorn Heifer – Jozie Beiser, Preble County
Fourth Overall Shorthorn Heifer – Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County
Fifth Overall Shorthorn Heifer – Joshua Blakeman, Jackson County
Champion Shorthorn Steer – Asher Conley, Scioto County
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer – Porter Beck, Morrow County
Champion ShorthornPlus Heifer – Garrett Reusch, Medina County
Reserve Champion ShorthornPlus Heifer – Brextyn Grabiel, Morrow County
Champion ShorthornPlus Steer – Emily Scott, Portage County
Reserve Champion ShorthornPlus Steer – Reid Bishop, Clark County
Third Overall ShorthornPlus Steer – Logan Bowcott, Gallia County
Fourth Overall ShorthornPlus Steer – Josey Schiff, Butler County
Fifth Overall ShorthornPlus Steer – Harrison Sutphen, Muskingum County
Simmental
Champion Purebred Simmental Heifer – Payton Shepard, Henry County
Reserve Champion Purebred Simmental Heifer – Joanna Burga, Guernsey County
Third Overall Purebred Simmental Heifer – Lilly Owen, Williams County
Fourth Overall Purebred Simmental Heifer – Abigail Sharpe, Licking County
Fifth Overall Purebred Simmental Heifer – Nathan Heimerl, Licking County
Champion % Simmental Heifer – Hailey Cornett, Highland County
Reserve Grand Champion % Simmental Heifer – Taylor Poff, Geauga County
Third Overall % Simmental Heifer – Brade Wright, Perry County
Fourth Overall % Simmental Heifer – Grace Almendinger, Licking County
Fifth Overall % Simmental Heifer – Mckayla Creasap, Morrow County
Champion Simmental Steer – Russell Fox, Seneca County
Reserve Champion Simmental Steer – Sydnie Stewart, Preble County
AOB
Champion High % AOB Heifer – Luke Jennings, Clermont County
Reserve Champion High % AOB Heifer – Cole Hilaman, Huron County
Champion Low % AOB Heifer – D’lelah Laber, Highland County
Reserve Champion Low % AOB Heifer – Ashton Bain, Highland County
Champion AOB Steer – Taylor Poff, Geauga County
Reserve Champion AOB Steer – Brandon Sachara, Wayne County
Market Heifer
Champion Market Heifer – Madison Fisher, Perry County
Reserve Champion Market Heifer – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County
Third Overall Market Heifer – Kylee Bloomfield, Crawford County
Fourth Overall Market Heifer – Jack Stingley, Clinton County
Fifth Overall Market Heifer – Tyler Stephens, Gallia County
Crossbred
Champion Crossbred Heifer – Riley Berger, Coshocton County
Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer – Madison Fisher, Perry County
Third Overall Crossbred Heifer – Brooklyn Berry, Knox County
(TIE) Fourth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Avery Sautter, Sandusky County
(TIE) Fourth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Jack Stingley, Clinton County
Fifth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Delaney Moore, Fairfield County
Sixth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Emily Heimerl, Licking County
Seventh Overall Crossbred Heifer – Jozie Beiser, Preble County
(TIE) Eighth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Josie Bowcott, Gallia County
(TIE) Eighth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Maggie Sautter, Sandusky County
Ninth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Luke Schroeder, Defiance County
Tenth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Sydney Sanders, Highland County
Eleventh Overall Crossbred Heifer – Mackenzie Bromley, Muskingum County
Twelfth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Campbell Shepard, Henry County
(TIE) Thirteenth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Carter Welty, Hancock County
(TIE) Thirteenth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Brantley Sautter, Wood County
(TIE) Thirteenth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Avery Heimerl, Licking County
Fourteenth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County
Fifteenth Overall Crossbred Heifer – John Goebel, Williams County
Champion Crossbred Steer – Delaney Jones, Allen County
Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer – Cody Foor, Licking County
Third Overall Crossbred Steer – Ryleigh Egbert, Auglaize County
Fourth Overall Crossbred Steer – Hannah Randolph, Jefferson County
(TIE) Fifth Overall Crossbred Steer – Riley Burtchin, Wood County
(TIE) Fifth Overall Crossbred Steer – Wyatt Osborn, Highland County
Sixth Overall Crossbred Steer – Grace Sautter, Sandusky County
Seventh Overall Crossbred Steer – Stella Koehler, Fairfield County
Eighth Overall Crossbred Steer – Addison Lust, Crawford County
Ninth Overall Crossbred Steer – Lilliana Guilitto, Portage County
Tenth Overall Crossbred Steer – Gracie Guilitto, Portage County
Eleventh Overall Crossbred Steer – Wyatt Binckley, Licking County
Twelfth Overall Crossbred Steer – Noah Lang, Wood County
(TIE) Thirteenth Overall Crossbred Steer – Mason Kinney, Huron County
(TIE) Thirteenth Overall Crossbred Steer – Grant Belleville, Wood County
Fourteenth Overall Crossbred Steer – Kaden McGuffey, Champaign County
Fifteenth Overall Crossbred Steer – Lainey Miller, Licking County
BEST Novice Champions
Heifers
Champion Novice Heifer – Cami Gowitzka, Richland County – Charolais
Reserve Champion Novice Heifer – Brock Fox, Seneca County – Shorthorn
Third Overall Novice Heifer – Addison Sims, Madison County – Crossbred
(TIE) Fourth Overall Novice Heifer – Abby Wolbaugh, Wayne County – Purebred Simmental
(TIE) Fourth Overall Novice Heifer – Autumn Tubbs, Madison County – Shorthorn Plus
(TIE) Fourth Overall Novice Heifer – Brennan Manning, Darke County – Hereford
Fifth Overall Novice Heifer – Cade Newland, Meigs County – % Charolais
Sixth Overall Novice Heifer – Lainey Schlabach, Holmes County – MaineTainer
Seventh Overall Novice Heifer – Allie Isaly, Monroe County, MaineTainer
(TIE) Eighth Overall Novice Heifer – Brooke Jagger, Morrow County – Hereford
(TIE) Eighth Overall Novice Heifer – Tyler Stephens, Gallia County – Crossbred
Ninth Overall Novice Heifer – Tasha Crites, Defiance County – MaineTainer
Tenth Overall Novice Heifer – Gerry Smith III, Medina County – Charolais
Market Animals
Champion Novice Steer – Tyler Stephens, Gallia County – Market Heifer
Reserve Champion Novice Steer – Ruger White, Ashland County – Maine-Anjou
Third Overall Novice Steer – Alyssa Bullard, Ashtabula County – Crossbred
Fourth Overall Novice Steer – Josey Schiff, Butler County – Shorthorn Plus
Fifth Overall Novice Steer – Addison Sims, Madison County, Crossbred
Sixth Overall Novice Steer – Delaney Bell, Muskingum County – Shorthorn
Seventh Overall Novice Steer – Griffin Gahler, Ottawa County – Angus
Eighth Overall Novice Steer – Jacob Stahl, Madison County – Crossbred
Ninth Overall Novice Steer – Peyton Pickering, Huron County – Crossbred
Tenth Overall Novice Steer – Aubree Wood, Sandusky County – Hereford
BEST Bred & Owned Champions
Heifers
Champion Bred & Owned Heifer – Beau Johnson, Gallia County – MaineTainer
Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Heifer– Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County – Shorthorn
Third Overall Bred & Owned Heifer – Wyatt Binckley, Licking County – Low % AOB
Fourth Overall Bred & Owned Heifer – Hannah Millikan, Henry County – %Simmental
(TIE) Fifth Overall Bred & Owned Heifer– Rees Toler, Gallia County – Angus
(TIE) Fifth Overall Bred & Owned Heifer– Mallory Peter, Defiance County – Low % AOB
Steers
Champion Bred & Owned Steer – Brandon Sachara, Wayne County – AOB
Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Steer – Cheyenne Baker, Preble County – Shorthorn
Third Overall Bred & Owned Steer – Rees Toler, Gallia County – Angus
Fourth Overall Bred & Owned Steer – Nathan Miller, Erie County – Shorthorn
Fifth Overall Bred & Owned Steer – Kaden Gardner, Preble County – Chianina
BEST Showmanship Winners
Beginner
Champion Beginner Showman – Makayla Creasap, Morrow County
Reserve Beginner Showman – Naomi Fennig, Mercer County
Third Overall Beginner Showman – Brooklyn Berry, Knox County
Fourth Overall Beginner Showman – D’lelah Laber, Highland County
Fifth Overall Beginner Showman – Josie Bowcott, Gallia County
Sixth Overall Beginner Showman – Madison Fisher, Perry County
Seventh Overall Beginner Showman – Annabelle Berry, Knox County
Eighth Overall Beginner Showman – Bristol Bates, Muskingum County
Ninth Overall Beginner Showman – Maggie Sautter, Sandusky County
Tenth Overall Beginner Showman – Avery Flax, Clark County
Junior
Champion Junior Showman – Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County
Reserve Champion Junior Showman – Hailey Cornett, Highland County
Third Overall Junior Showman – Jozie Beiser, Preble County
Fourth Overall Junior Showman – Avery Sautter, Sanduksy County
Fifth Overall Junior Showman – Asa Minton, Adams County
Sixth Overall Junior Showman – Reid Bishop, Clark County
Seventh Overall Junior Showman – Hayden Shumaker, Warren County
Eighth Overall Junior Showman – Lillianna Giulitto, Portage County
Ninth Overall Junior Showman – Jocelyn Belleville, Wood County
(TIE) Tenth Overall Junior Showman – Piper Shepard, Henry County
(TIE) Tenth Overall Junior Showman – Kendall Bishop, Clark County
Novice
Champion Novice Showman – Lilly Gahler, Ottawa County
Reserve Novice Showman – Riley Schindler, Defiance County
Third Overall Novice Showman – Ava Calderone, Knox County
Fourth Overall Novice Showman – Addison Sims, Madison County
(TIE) Fifth Overall Novice Showman – Brooke Jagger, Morrow County
(TIE) Fifth Overall Novice Showman – Lainey Schlabach, Holmes County
Sixth Overall Novice Showman – Tyler Stephens, Gallia County
(TIE) Seventh Overall Novice Showman – Madison Cook, Union County
(TIE) Seventh Overall Novice Showman – Annabelle Harris, Preble County
Eighth Overall Novice Showman – Griffin Gahler, Ottawa County
Ninth Overall Novice Showman – Alyssa Bullard, Ashtabula County
Tenth Overall Novice Showman – Olesia Looker, Morrow County
Intermediate
Champion Intermediate Showman – Marissa Graham, Licking County
(TIE) Reserve Champion Intermediate Showman – Wyatt Binckley, Licking County
(TIE) Reserve Champion Intermediate Showman – Karissa Treadway, Warren County
Third Overall Intermediate Showman – Taylor Barton, Clinton County
Fourth Overall Intermediate Showman – Logan Schroeder, Defiance County
Fifth Overall Intermediate Showman – Ashton Bain, Highland County
Sixth Overall Intermediate Showman – Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County
Seventh Overall Intermediate Showman – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County
Eighth Overall Intermediate Showman – Delaney Chester, Warren County
Ninth Overall Intermediate Showman – Brade Wright, Perry County
Tenth Overall Intermediate Showman – Mason Kinney, Huron County
Senior
Champion Senior Showman – Kylee Bloomfield, Crawford
Reserve Champion Senior Showman – Luke Jennings, Clermont County
Third Overall Senior Showman – McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County
Fourth Overall Senior Showman – Beau Johnson, Gallia County
Fifth Overall Senior Showman – Grace England, Portage County
Sixth Overall Senior Showman – Luke Schroeder, Defiance County
Seventh Overall Senior Showman – Reed Schumacher, Putnam County
Eighth Overall Senior Showman – Emily Scott, Portage County
Ninth Overall Senior Showman – Andrew Lyle, Ashtabula County
Tenth Overall Senior Showman – Delaney Jones, Allen County
Stockmanship Division
The Stockmanship Division of BEST offers contests for participants to showcase their abilities and talents outside of the ring. This year, the program hosted four different contests Prepared Speaking, Salesmanship, Cattlemen’s Challenge and the Fitting Contest. This year’s overall Stockmanship winners were:
Beginner Division:
Champion – Claire Atterholt, Ashland County
Reserve Champion – Natalie Atterholt, Ashland County
Third Overall – McKinley Palsgrove, Fairfield County
Fourth Overall – Kasen Cole, Preble County
Fifth Overall – Maggie Sautter, Sandusky County
Junior Division:
Champion – Owen Bailey, Wayne County
Reserve Champion – Avery Sautter, Sandusky County
Third Overall – Grace Sautter, Sandusky County
Fourth Overall – Emma Helsinger, Preble County
Fifth Overall – Ruger White, Ashland County
Novice Division:
Champion – Brock Fox, Seneca County
Reserve Champion – Aliyah Williams, Greene County
Third Overall – Griffin Gahler, Ottawa County
Fourth Overall – Annabelle Harris, Preble County
Fifth Overall – Lilly Gahler, Ottawa County
Intermediate Division:
Champion – Tatumn Poff, Geauga County
(TIE) Reserve Champion – Cheyenne Myers, Stark County
(TIE) Reserve Champion – Lexi Perry, Ottawa County
Third Overall – Emma Lewis, Lorain County
Fourth Overall – Riley Burtchin, Wood County
Fifth Overall – Madalynn Dunham, Champaign County
Senior Division:
Champion – Delaney Moore, Fairfield County
Reserve Champion – Madisen Jolliff, Hardin County
Third Overall – Erica Nerderman, Preble County
Fourth Overall – Leeann Walker, Stark County
Fifth Overall – Kylee Bloomfield, Crawford County
Buckeye Breeders Series Champions
The Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) recognizes breeders and exhibitors who show cattle bred, born and raised in Ohio.
HEIFERS:
ANGUS HEIFERS
Champion – Bryson Jones, Allen County
Reserve Champion – Rees Toler, Gallia County
CHAROLAIS HEIFERS
Champion – Cami Gowitzka, Richland County
Reserve Champion – Easton Sautter, Wood County
% CHAROLAIS HEIFERS
Champion – Colton Beck, Morrow County
Reserve Champion – Taylor Michel, Huron County
CHIANINA HEIFERS
Champion – Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County
Reserve Champion – Ella Reed, Fairfield County
HEREFORD HEIFERS
Champion – Brooklynn Warner, Belmont County
Reserve Champion – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County
HIGH % MAINE-ANJOU HEIFERS
Champion – Caylee Sager, Fulton County
Reserve Champion – Sadie Moore, Fairfield County
MAINETAINER HEIFERS
Champion – Beau Johnson, Gallia County
Reserve Champion – Jorja Morgan, Gallia County
SHORTHORN HEIFERS
Champion – Bristol Bates, Muskingum County
Reserve Champion – Reed Schumacher, Putnam County
SHORTHORN PLUS HEIFERS
Champion – Garrett Reusch, Medina County
Reserve Champion – James Myers, Licking County
PUREBRED SIMMENTAL HEIFERS
Champion – Payton Shepard, Henry County
Reserve Champion – Lilly Owen, Williams County
% SIMMENTAL HEIFERS
Champion – Grace Almendinger, Licking County
Reserve Champion – Ella Forni, Licking County
HIGH % AOB HEIFERS
Champion – Luke Jennings, Clermont County
Reserve Champion – Tucker Shepard, Henry County
LOW % AOB HEIFERS
Champion – Wyatt Binckley, Licking County
Reserve Champion – Emily Scott, Portage County
MARKET ANIMALS:
ANGUS STEERS
Champion – Rees Toler, Gallia County
Reserve Champion – Hannah Millikan, Henry County
CHAROLAIS STEERS
Champion – Lane Bauer, Crawford County
Reserve Champion – Madison Cook, Union County
CHIANINA STEERS
Champion – Carson Fishback, Clermont County
Reserve Champion – Whitney Emmerling, Clark County
HEREFORD STEERS
Champion – Jess Miller, Holmes County
Reserve Champion – Aubree Wood, Sandusky County
MAINE-ANJOU STEERS
Champion – Jayla Ricer, Pike County
Reserve Champion – Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County
SHORTHORN STEERS
Champion – Gage Farrar, Jackson County
(TIE) Reserve Champion – Geno Milano, Stark County
(TIE) Reserve Champion – Cheyenne Baker, Preble County
SHORTHORN PLUS STEERS
Champion – Reid Bishop, Clark County
Reserve Champion – Harrison Sutphen, Muskingum County
SIMMENTAL STEERS
Champion – Owen Bailey, Wayne County
Reserve Champion – Andrew Johnson, Preble County
AOB STEERS
Champion – Taylor Poff, Geauga County
Reserve Champion – Jacob Hiles, Pickaway County