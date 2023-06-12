Corn growing degree days

Share Facebook

By Stephanie Karhoff, Ohio State University Extension

Though we may not have a crystal ball to reveal how the growing season will unfold, we can use growing degree day (GDD) accumulation to guide management and marketing decisions. Corn growth and development are largely determined by temperature, and tracking GDD can help us predict growth stage. Corn GDD accumulation is the average daily temperature minus 50.

Growing degree day (GDD) formula. Source: Ohio Agronomy Guide.

The 86/50 method factors in the upper and lower threshold temperatures for corn growth. For example, if the maximum daily temperature (T max ) is greater than 86 degrees Fahrenheit, 86 is used to determine the daily average. If the minimum daily temperature (T min ) is less than 50 degrees Fahrenheit, 50 is used to determine the daily temperature. So, if 87F was the daily maximum temperature and 63F was the daily minimum temperature, the GDD accumulation for the day would be ((86 + 63) / 2) – 50 or 24.5 GDDs. It takes 100-120 GDDs for corn to emerge and about 350 cumulative GDDs to reach the V3 growth stage.

Growers can take advantage of the Corn Growing Degree Day decision support tool at go.osu.edu/corngdd to calculate GDD for your location alongside a 30-year historical perspective. To use the tool, select your location and adjust planting date and hybrid maturity to estimate cumulative GDD accumulation. Keep in mind, past work in Ohio and Indiana has shown that corn hybrids planted after May 1 require 6.8 fewer GDDs per day to mature. For example, a hybrid that needs 2700 GDDs to reach black layer planted on May 30 will now reach maturity in just over 2500 GDDs after planting: 2700 – (29 days x 6.8 GDDs per day). Manually enter the adjusted GDD rating into the decision support tool before projecting silking, black layer, and freeze dates. Use GDD accumulation to predict corn development stages and inform growing season decisions this year.