Done with planting? Collect soil samples for SCN test and learn how samples are processed in the lab!

By Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Extension Nematologist and Pathologist, adapted from C.O.R.N. 2023-17

The soybean cyst nematode (SCN) remains the most devastating and yield limiting soybean pathogen in Ohio and North America. SCN can cause over 30% yield reduction with no visible symptoms, therefore, early detection of this pathogen relies on testing your fields to know your SCN numbers!

Spring is a good time to sample for SCN. A soil test in spring will reveal if SCN is present and if so, at what levels. If you are planning to participate in an on-farm trial that requires soil sampling, a subsample can be used for SCN testing. Additionally, if you planted corn, a soil sample from that field will reveal if you have SCN but most importantly, how much SCN. Knowing your SCN numbers will help you determine the best management strategy.

With funding from the Ohio Soybean Council and promoting the mission of The SCN Coalition we will process up to TWO soil samples, per grower, to be tested for SCN, free of charge.

Download and complete this Soil Sample Submission Form and mail your samples to:

OSU Soybean Pathology and Nematology Lab

Attn: Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Ph.D.

110 Kottman Hall

2021 Coffey Rd.

Columbus, Ohio 43210

lopez-nicora.1@osu.edu

CURIOUS TO KNOW HOW WE PROCESS SAMPLES FOR SCN?

We invite you to WATCH THIS VIDEO and learn how we process soil samples to collect and quantify SCN. Active management of SCN begins with a soil sample to detect its presence, know your SCN numbers, and adopt an integrated management approach.

* A big thanks to Dusty Sonnenberg and Joel Penhorwood from Ohio Field Leader, Ohio Ag Net & Ohio’s Country Journal for their assistance!