Gaining a ‘Real World’ look at ag careers through GrowNextGen

School is out for the summer, but not before an in-depth look at the many possible careers in agriculture. GrowNextGen, a project funded in part by Ohio soybean farmers and their checkoff, recently teamed up with Ohio State Extension’s ‘Real Money. Real World.’ program to give students at Graham Middle School near St. Paris insight into possibilities for their not-too-distant future.

In this video, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood catches up with Graham Schools Intervention Specialist Jody Bost to discuss the day’s activities, outcomes, and lessons learned in the ongoing conversation of careers in agriculture.