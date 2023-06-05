GrowNextGen showcases Real Money/Real World at Graham Middle School

In this featured audio, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood sits down with Nick Guidera of Graham Middle School to discuss a unique program students took on as their school year came to a close – a partnership between GrowNextGen, a program funded in part by Ohio Soybean farmers and their checkoff, and Ohio State Extension’s Real Money. Real World. initiative.
