H2Ohio update

By Matt Reese

Legislators in Columbus are hashing out the details of the state budget due by the end of the month and one of the top agricultural priorities is continued funding for the H2Ohio Program. Gov. Mike DeWine proposed the largest-ever allocation for the program as his administration seeks to move H2Ohio beyond the Lake Erie Watershed to fund water quality/nutrient management practices on farms statewide. Ohio’s Senators have proposed less as the deadline for a balanced budget looms on July 1.

“The nice thing for us is if we look at the executive budget and this rolls through the legislature, there’s still that commitment to working with farmers and putting those practices on the ground, even more so in this budget as there’s a lot of conversation about taking some of those practices and moving them throughout the state,” said Janelle Mead, CEO of the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts CEO. “I can tell you our districts are very excited about that opportunity. There’s a lot of places in the state that are eager to participate in some of the programs that our farmers up in the Western Lake Erie Basin had the opportunity to work with.”

H2Ohio was first funded by the Ohio General Assembly with an investment of $172 million in the 2020-2021 biennium budget to, in part, offer funding for farmers to implement science-based nutrient management best practices including cover crops, nutrient placement equipment and two-stage ditches.

Since the rollout of the program in 2020, H2Ohio has made great strides and overcome a number of challenges.

The first two sets of counties for H2Ohio have strong enrollment. The program will next move statewide based on the upcoming funding decisions.

“As this moves statewide, we’re not going have that rollout that we had the first time with COVID. We had Soil and Water Conservation districts trying to meet with farmers at a time when you couldn’t really hold meetings. We were doing a lot of things through Zoom. I have tremendous respect for the districts that found creative ways to work with their farmers,” Mead said. “We had people building picnic tables so they could have meetings outside underneath pop-up tents just to try to have that face-to-face interaction with their farmers. I think this time around is going to be a lot easier. There’s going to be a huge focus on nutrient management plans which I think we all agree is that first step in the right direction to getting farmers to understand and know what’s going on with nutrients on the farm. I think that when the Ohio Department of Agriculture put together the suite of practices, they did a good job. H2Ohio is giving people the opportunity to try some new things, to experiment a little bit and I think we’re seeing huge adoption and great things happening as it moves forward.”

Through H2Ohio, farmers have put 1.5 million acres in voluntary nutrient management plans and over 2,400 farmers have enrolled 1.2 million acres in best management practices, said Kris Swartz, a Wood County farmer and past president of the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

“In the original 14 counties for H2Ohio, I think our enrollment was somewhere between 38% and 45%, so a large portion of the ground got enrolled. I think it made farmers really look at some of the practices, the variable rate, the subsurface placement, and all those activities,” Swartz said. “I think it’s pointed out that it’s really hard to do some of these things and look out four years and say, ‘Hey I’m going to use subsurface placement years two and four.’ This next H2Ohio is going to smooth some of those bumps out and make it a little easier for producers to do some of those activities. I think we’ve learned a lot. The new H2Ohio is going to go digital too so our people aren’t going to be pushing so many papers around.”

At the SWCD level, there was also a learning curve which will hopefully be smoother the second time around as H2Ohio moves to new counties.

“In Northwest Ohio in those 24 counties, we have some really highly skilled SWCD technicians that know a lot about nutrient management, way more than the average SWCD person across the United States. That knowledge base is going to expand into the other counties. We have a lot of expertise up here and those technicians in the new counties can lean on their friends up in Northwest Ohio and learn how to deal with what’s coming down the road for them,” Swartz said. “And when the program is available in your county, farmers need get in and do those nutrient management plans. I think it’s a really valuable learning experience for those farmers to work through a four-year nutrient management plan with their provider or their salesman or their consultant and really look at what they’re doing. I think a lot of times as farmers we say ‘Hey you know I did this last year and I’m going to put the same thing on next year because my crops were good last year. Maybe they were, but maybe you don’t need that much, and I think people are going to really become very much more skilled at putting their nutrients on.”

Payment levels have also been adjusted in H2Ohio to better reflect the costs of some of the practices.

“In the first round of funding, the nutrient management plans only paid two bucks an acre, that was probably underpaid. The new one is going to go to $10 an acre, which is going to be more what it costs. Subsurface placement, it probably doesn’t pay for quite all of it, but it pays a big percentage of it. You’re probably getting some bang for your buck there. For cover crops, the payment is right there. Maybe it’s going to cost you a little bit, maybe not depending on your rates and how you buy your seed, but by and large this takes a lot of the risk out of the trying these new practices that are really environmentally friendly,” Swartz said. “With H2Ohio, the ODA reached out to soil and water technicians to really vet the program and to refine it. They just didn’t throw it out there and say, ‘Hey work with this.’ They worked with a group of technicians in Northwest Ohio to really refine the program and get it to be the most usable for farmers and SWCD districts. A lot of times we get governmental programs where it comes down from the top and there’s no grassroots input. This was directly the opposite.”

In addition to the work on farms, H2Ohio has also restored 14,521 acres of wetlands, started work on 480 home sewage systems and worked with over 700 lead service lines to be replaced. The program has implanted new drinking water projects and wastewater management projects as well. The next round of funding in the current budget debate will set the tone for the future of H2Ohio as the program expands to more of Ohio’s farms.