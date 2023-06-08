Heads-up for fusarium head blight

Share Facebook

By Stephanie Karhoff, Ohio State University Extension

As wheat flowers across the state, and rain in the forecast this weekend, concern for fusarium head blight or scab rises. This fungal disease of small grains poses a significant threat to grain quality, causing reduced grain test weight and contamination with vomitoxin or DON. Spikelets of infected plants will prematurely die and become bleached or straw-colored after flower initiation. Residue from corn and small grain crops is the main source of fungal spores (inoculum). These spores are wind and rain-dispersed to open flowers and will then germinate and grow in developing wheat kernels. In a susceptible variety, the fungus will continue to grow and infect the remaining head and produce vomitoxin if weather conditions favor disease development. Infection risk is highest when warm, wet, and humid weather occurs during flowering.

So, how do we manage scab and avoid quality loss?