Linder elected president of MAIZALL

John Linder, an Ohio corn grower and former president of the National Corn Growers Association, was elected today to serve as president of MAIZALL, an international farmer’s organization that focuses on eliminating regulatory obstacles to innovation in agriculture. The group contains members from the U.S., Brazil and Argentina.

Linder, from Morrow County, begins his one-year term on Monday, July 3.

“John is a dedicated leader, and he will no doubt do an outstanding job leading MAIZALL,” said Tom Haag, NCGA President. “We are very proud to see a fellow corn grower take the lead at a group that does so much to advance the agenda of farmers in the international arena.”

MAIZALL engages private sector stakeholders, national government officials and leaders from international organizations, such as the World Trade Organization and the Food and Agriculture Organization, to work towards alignment on regulatory barriers to trade.

Linder, who served as president of NCGA in 2020-21, said he looks forward to serving as president of the group.

“Trade is vital to American farmers,” Linder said. “That’s why as MAIZALL president I will work to encourage foreign governments and international organizations to embrace science-based regulatory decision-making that allows farmers to use all the innovate tools in their toolbox to feed and fuel the world.”

The MAIZALL presidency rotates between countries each year.