Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 304 | Soybean Diplomacy: Fields to Foreign Lands

The newest Ohio Ag Net Podcast welcomes world travelers, auction updates, and policy experts. Hosted by Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, this episode starts with the Ohio Soybean Council to speak about some international market development missions that support Ohio soybean farmers. Madison Layman and Bill Bayliss discuss their recent trip and the value of beans abroad.

Dale Minyo speaks with Dale Everman of Homan Inc. about egg packing automation. From packaging technology, sourcing labor, and automating production, he speaks to the many solutions for Ohio — the second leading state in egg production. Equipment is a year round business and Dave Cornish of RES Auctions updates with Matt about current market trends and the most popular purchases of the season.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s Brandon Kern, Senior Director of State & National Policy, updates listeners on action in the state capitol. The upcoming state budget could be leaving out some important funding to H2Ohio programs. Brandon discusses possible changes and priorities for farm groups in the upcoming budget.

0:00 – Intro and opening discussion

6:28 – Dale Everman with Homan Inc.

16:02 – Auction Market Update with Dave Cornish

22:53 – Brandon Kern on State Budget Concerns

27:19 – International Missions with the Ohio Soybean Council