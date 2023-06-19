Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 305 | Golden Agriculture: Ohio Wheat and California’s Proposition 12

Share Facebook

In this week’s episode, join hosts Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg on the Ohio Ag Net podcast as they dive into the challenges of golden agriculture. They will discuss growing updates of Ohio’s golden wheat crop and the golden state of California’s proposition 12 regulation. The podcast guest, Pat Hord of Hord Family Farms, joins the conversation to shed light on the next steps for the hog industry and the future impact Prop 12 holds for Ohio producers. The conversation will cover the upcoming ballot initiative, state rights, and the significant work carried out by Ohio’s Livestock Care Standards Board.

Matt takes a look at wheat breeding efforts of Grow Pro Genetics while speaking with Ken Davis. He also hears from Neil Horrom of Mercer Landmark on how wheat farmers are being incentivized for collecting data and utilizing the newest technologies to track sustainability. The talk of early wheat harvest and the current growing season is discussed by Stephanie Karhoff with Ohio State Extension. Dusty speaks with her about a split planting season and the potential of double crop beans this year.

Tommy Herr, a farmer in Fulton County, will be hosting the annual Breakfast on the Farm event, where thousands of attendees will have the opportunity to visit his grain and tomato operation. Dusty sits down with Tommy to learn about the importance of real world agriculture advocacy in Northwest Ohio.

0:00 – Intro and opening discussion

5:19 – Wheat Breeding with Ken Davis

13:26 – Neil Horrom with Mercer Landmark

23:42 – Ohio Wheat Update with Stephanie Karhoff

28:18 – Breakfast on the Farm with Tommy Herr

33:22 – Pat Hord on California’s Proposition 12