Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 12, 2023

Somewhat disappointing rain totals from yesterday and last night, while our moisture moves away to the east and north today. We will turn out partly sunny. We are not done with moisture from this system yet, but the next round will come on backside wrap around from the upper level low tomorrow. That will produce a chance of a few hundredths to perhaps up to half an inch for tomorrow and tomorrow night, ending before dawn on Wednesday. The map below shows our moisture potential from that second push of moisture.

Wednesday will be dry over all parts of Ohio. Clouds are back Thursday with NW flow across Lake Erie. We won’t rule out spits and sprinkles Thursday, but moisture will be relatively minor and coverage should be about 40%. Dry weather returns Friday.

This coming weekend, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday the 17th. Rain totals can be .1″-.75″ with coverage at 70% or less. We should be done with rain by Sunday, but it may take a bit longer for clouds to leave on Father’s Day.

Next week will be precipitation free from Monday through Thursday. As temps warm through the week we will see an increase in humidity as well, but the bulk of any pop up instability looks to stay well to our west.