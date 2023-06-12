Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 13, 2023

Share Facebook

Plenty of clouds around today, and we do expect damp conditions. Wrap around circulation with low pressure in the Great Lakes will bring us a chance of scattered off and on showers today. Moisture totals look light, but are variable, with the best chances of rain coming later today and tonight farther east in OH. Rain totals will range from .25″-1.25″, with coverage at 90%. The map below shows 24 hour totals for this event.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry, but clouds will mix with sun all day, and we stay cool. Another batch of moisture slides across Lake Erie on Thursday and can bring scattered spits, sprinkles and showers. Coverage is not great at 40%, but any moisture will still be seen as a bonus.

Dry Friday, and south winds start to return, which will bump temps a bit. A frontal boundary rolls through on Saturday with a chance of scattered showers and storms, Coverage settles in at 75%, with rain totals of .1″-.75″. Then we turn dry again for Sunday afternoon, and stay sunny, warm and dry through all of next week. Temps will move to above normal for most of next week.