Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 14, 2023

Dry weather today, with cooler temps holding on northwest flow. We see the remains of yesterday’s activity scooting out to the east quickly this morning and clouds will mix with some sunshine.

A minor disturbance works across Michigan tomorrow and brings rain potential back into Ohio. Showers are likely to move across Lake Erie into the state tomorrow afternoon and evening, and may bring another .1″-.5″ with coverage at 60%. Temps remain cool, and sunshine will be at a premium, especially in the later afternoon hours. The map below shows rain potential from noon tomorrow through sunrise Friday.

Friday begins to warm over the region and sunshine returns. We are sunny and mostly dry through the weekend, as temps gradually build. Humidity values start to move upward as well. The dry pattern continues into next week now, as we are removing threats of rain this far east. As the humidity builds toward midweek next week, we may see a bit of heat based instability over the state, with pop up showers wednesday late afternoon and evening, but nothing well organized. Scattered heat based thunderstorms have better potential for Thursday the 22nd and friday the 23rd.