Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 15, 2023

Moisture returns over Ohio today as a minor disturbance moves across MI southeast into the state. Showers start late morning to midday in the north and NW, and then spread over the rest of the state through the afternoon, continuing through the evening and overnight. All told, we look to pick up .1″-1″ of rain between this morning and sunrise tomorrow over the state with 80% coverage. The map below shows an updated look.

Drier weather settles in for Friday through the weekend and the start of next week. Temps will start to build over the weekend, and humidity levels climb starting Monday. We get full sunshine in here for the 5 day period ending next Tuesday.

Scattered showers rotate in from the SE as a system stalls out over the Smokies and the Carolinas. This push of moisture is atypical, but will still give us potential for .25″-.75″ rains combined over the 3 day stretch. Daily coverage may be closer to 40%, but combined for the Wednesday, Thursday, Friday period we end up with 80% coverage. Drier weather is likely for the following weekend (24th and 25th), but may be interrupted a bit by some heat based instability showers or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon or evening with no more than 25% coverage.