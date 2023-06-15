Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 16, 2023

Share Facebook

Moisture moves out to the east and north today, and we get sunshine back over most of Ohio. Temps are beginning to warm some, and humidity values climb. We will be settling into a mostly dry forecast pattern now through the weekend and most of next week. In fact, in northern parts of Ohio, we can be precipitation free all the way through the end of next week. Temps next week will be well above normal.

The only precipitation threat we see in the next 8 days comes from a disturbance over the SE US. Next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we can see some moisture try and back into the state from the southeast, triggering some heat based scattered showers over areas from I-70 south. Coverage each day may not be any more than about 40%, but combined for the 3 day period we may push closer to 70%. The map below shows potential for the Wed-Fri window.

A front is building in the western and central corn belt areas next weekend on the 24th. However that front is slowing, and we think that we will not have a decent chance of moisture until at least the 25th, if even then. But, it is the next system we will be watching with potential for the entire state.