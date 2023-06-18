Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 19, 2023

Share Facebook

Northern parts of the state are sunny, warm and dry pretty much all week this week. Where things get a little more interesting is in southern Ohio. We have a cut off area of low pressure oar the SE US, and it will just slowly meander around the Deep South, and will wrap clouds up into southern Ohio through today, tomorrow and Wednesday. Today and tomorrow, we can’t rule out scattered showers or even a thunderstorm. However, coverage is relatively small, limited to about 30% from I-70 south. But at this point we cant call the nearby forecast fully dry, even though in the northern half of the state will will be that entirely.

Temps are climbing this week, and we finish well above normal with increasing humidity. This bump in temps and humidity will bring increased instability. As a result, we will need to look for showers and storms over about 80% of ohio overnight Friday night through Saturday. Rain totals will be .1″-.75″.

That front ushers in a warmer and more humid pattern to finish out the 10 day forecast window. With that, we cant rule out pop up showers of thunderstorms, for the start of next week. The best threat comes overnight next monday night through Tuesday with a chance of strong to severe storms. Drier weather attempts to come back into the region from Wednesday the 28th forward.