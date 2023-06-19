Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 20, 2023

Share Facebook

Warm and humid air dominates again today, meanwhile we still have that upper level low parked over the top of the SE US. That will continue to try and throw clouds our direction through the next few days, affecting mostly southern parts of Ohio. Still, we are devoid of any significant rain threats for the entire state until this weekend and next week. The map below shows potential for the next 24 hours, and we feel the north is over done here too.

Clouds in the south tomorrow and Thursday, but generally we are all dry. Friday clouds increase and we can see some scattered showers overnight friday night and saturday. Coverage will only be about 40%, but its rain on a slightly larger scale. That system does initiate a bit of a pattern change. Instability becomes the norm from late Sunday through next Wednesday. We are introducing rain chances each day for the first half of next week. Daily coverage may be only 40%-60%, but over the 3-4 day period, we can see rain totals of .5″-1.5″ and 90% coverage. The map below shows moisture potential for next week.